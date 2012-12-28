Davids takes sole control at Barnet
Former Dutch international Edgar Davids has taken over as sole head coach at English League 2 club Barnet after the departure of Mark Robson, with whom he previously shared the role.
Davids, 39, joined Barnet in October as joint head coach alongside Robson but the club have struggled this season and currently lie three points above the relegation zone.
"Edgar Davids will continue in his role as head coach and will take full responsibility for all first team footballing matters," Barnet said on its website.
