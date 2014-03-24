Davies sacked by Forest after Derby thrashing
Nottingham Forest have announced the sacking of manager Billy Davies in the wake of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of rivals Derby County.
Forest slipped out of the Championship play-off places as a result of Saturday's humbling defeat, which extended their winless run to eight matches.
A statement from Forest on Monday read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club have confirmed the termination of manager Billy Davies' employment.
"The club thank Mr Davies for his efforts during his second spell as manager since his re-appointment in February 2013 and wish him well for the future.
"Nottingham Forest will make a further announcement in due course."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.