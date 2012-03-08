Dawson ruled out for up to three months

Dawson, who was in the frame for England's squad for the European Championships, was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of the 3-1 victory at White Hart Lane after landing awkwardly.

"Scans taken this morning have determined that Michael Dawson is likely to be absent for a period of 10-12 weeks," the Spurs website said.

"It is now confirmed that he suffered a ruptured ligament in his right ankle."

Dawson had only recently returned from an Achilles injury which sidelined him for four months while he missed a large chunk of last season following an ankle injury sustained while on England duty against Bulgaria.