De Biasi named new Albania boss

"His contract will last until November 2013," the federation said in a statement adding that De Biasi, 55, will be officially unveiled at a news conference in Tirana next week.

De Biasi has coached Italian teams Modena, Brescia, Torino and Udinese as well as Levante in Spain but this will be his first job as a national team manager.

Albania have been drawn in World Cup qualifying Group E with Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland, Cyprus and Iceland.

The football federation initially said it wanted an Albanian coach after employing a series of foreign managers but talks with former Albania defender Besnik Hasi collapsed.

Albania have never qualified for the European Championship or World Cup.