De Bruyne, Griezmann join Ballon d'Or shortlist

Kevin De Bruyne and Antoine Griezmann are among the latest names to be included on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

The Manchester City and Atletico Madrid stars have been named among the contenders for France Football's prize, along with Atletico centre-back Diego Godin and Juventus forwards Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

The 30-man shortlist is being revealed by the publication in alphabetical, five-man groups throughout Monday. Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gareth Bale, Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo were the first names to be disclosed.