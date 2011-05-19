De Canio to leave Lecce at end of season
By app
ROME - Coach Luigi De Canio will leave Lecce after Sunday's final game of the season despite guiding the club to safety in Serie A.
De Canio, 53, who took over in 2009 and led Lecce back to the top flight last season, has masterminded their unlikely survival with a more illustrious Sampdoria side getting relegated instead.
De Canio told a news conference on Thursday before Sunday's game with Lazio that the decision was mutual.
