De Jong attracting Benfica interest

The 21-year-old is currently away on international duty with Holland at the European Championship having ended the season with 21 goals in 33 Eredivisie games.

His goal-scoring exploits have seen him linked with a host of clubs across Europe, with Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also monitoring his progress.

Reports in Portugal claim Benfica have now made De Jong their number one target, but his agent Louis Laros claims no bids have been lodged for the striker.

"At the moment we have not yet been offered anything," Laros said. "The guy wants to decide his future for himself.

"We are aware of the interest of Benfica, but we cannot talk about it because there is no concrete proposal from them."

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on the Dutchman, interest De Jong himself has welcomed in the past.