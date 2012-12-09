De Jong ruled out for rest of season

"The lads have dedicated the victory to Nigel, who unfortunately has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon injury that will see him out for the season," coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters. "It was the only negative thing about the game."

De Jong, 28, who has a reputation for being a ruthless tackler, joined Milan from English Premier League champions Manchester City during the close season.

Milan won the game 4-2.