De Rossi agrees new deal with Roma

AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi, whose contract was due to run out this June and had been courted by some of Europe's top clubs, agreed an extension until 2017 with the Serie A side on Sunday.

Roma general director Franco Baldini confirmed the news to reporters and a news conference has been scheduled for Monday.

De Rossi, 28, is also a key member of the Italy national team.