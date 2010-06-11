De Rossi sits out Italy friendly win

Team doctors said the regular starter only sat out the game as a precaution and should be fit for the Azzurri's World Cup Group F opener against Paraguay in Cape Town on Monday.

The world champions, who have lacked fluidity in recent months, triumphed in the chilly conditions thanks to double strikes by forward Giampaolo Pazzini and winger Simone Pepe. Vincenzo Iaquinta and Antonio Di Natale also got easy goals.

Coach Marcello Lippi, who has been coy about his selections amid speculation he will spring some surprises in Monday's lineup, made 10 changes in the second half but his starting team played 4-3-3 and featured most of his strongest names.

Gianluigi Buffon was in goal while the defence was made up of Gianluca Zambrotta, Fabio Cannavaro, Giorgio Chiellini and Domenico Criscito.

Riccardo Montolivo, a candidate to fill in for the injured Andrea Pirlo on Monday, was in midfield alongside Gennaro Gattuso and Claudio Marchisio with Iaquinta, Alberto Gilardino and Pepe up front.