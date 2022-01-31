Deadline Day Live – Christian Eriksen returns to Premier League with Brentford
By PA Staff published
- Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen on a deal until the end of the season.
- Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those set to move as the window closes.
0840 – Van De Beek may not be Everton’s only new arrival, with Frank Lampard expected to be confirmed as manager in the coming days. Lampard emerged as frontrunner to replace Rafael Benitez last week and the former Derby and Chelsea boss is set to take over at Goodison Park.
💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/t7XCIHqOai— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) January 31, 2022
0810 – Christian Eriksen is back in the Premier League having agreed a deal with Brentford until the end of the season, the Bees have announced.
The 29-year-old, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.
The ex-Tottenham midfielder had been training with former club Ajax but has now agreed terms with Brentford having completed his medical assessments.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.
“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.
“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.
“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.”
It's Official, @ChrisEriksen8 is a Bee— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022
0800 – DONE DEAL – Brentford have announced the signing of Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the season
0745 – Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford all month and it is among the biggest switches likely to happen on deadline day. Crystal Palace were thought to be frontrunners for most of January, but Everton have emerged as the favourites to take the Dutch international. The 24-year-old has failed to nail down a place in the side at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax in 2020.
The moment you’ve been waiting for…— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022
- Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool - £37.5million
- Bruno Guimaraes - Lyon to Newcastle - £35million
- Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa - £25million
- Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle - £25million
- Kieran Tripper - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle - £12million
0705 – 153 days on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and Daniel James’ switch to Leeds, who are set to be the big movers today? Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta and is likely to leave on loan, while Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.
0700 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the January window, which will close at 11pm this evening.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.