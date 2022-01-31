Deadline Day Live – Donny Van De Beek set to seal loan move
By PA Staff published
- Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those set to move as the window closes.
0745 – Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford all month and it is among the biggest switches likely to happen on deadline day. Crystal Palace were thought to be frontrunners for most of January, but Everton have emerged as the favourites to take the Dutch international. The 24-year-old has failed to nail down a place in the side at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax in 2020.
The moment you’ve been waiting for…— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022
- Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool - £37.5million
- Bruno Guimaraes - Lyon to Newcastle - £35million
- Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa - £25million
- Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle - £25million
- Kieran Tripper - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle - £12million
0705 – 153 days on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and Daniel James’ switch to Leeds, who are set to be the big movers today? Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta and is likely to leave on loan, while Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.
0700 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the January window, which will close at 11pm this evening.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.