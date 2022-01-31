Deadline Day Live – Tottenham sign Juventus duo, Julian Alvarez joins Man City

Tottenham have signed Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Julian Alvarez has signed for Manchester City from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen on a deal until the end of the season.

Burnley have signed Holland international striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those set to move as the window closes.

1640 – Tottenham have announced the signing of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on a contract until 2026 – subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The former Boca Juniors player has won 46 caps for Uruguay.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022 See more

1633 – With Dele Alli closing in on the exit door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Juventus confirmed two new arrivals in north London in the shape of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Juve announced Uruguay midfielder Bentancur has moved for an initial fee of 19million euros (£15.8million), with another six million euros in potential add-ons.

Kulusevski, meanwhile, has joined on an 18-month loan deal with a obligation to make the move permanent for 35million euros (£29.2m) if certain objectives are met.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022 See more

1615 – The PA news agency understands a deal has been agreed between Tottenham and Everton for Dele Alli, who has made 10 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring once.

Dele Alli is wanted by Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

It is believed Everton will not have to pay an initial fee for the 25-year-old but a substantial fee would be payable when certain conditions are met.

1611 – Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford until the end of the season.

Charlie Goode, Bladesman. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/re1XbnKD3G— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 31, 2022 See more

The 26-year-old central defender has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Bees so far this season and has had previous stints at Scunthorpe and Northampton.

1605 – Rangers look set to announce the signing of Aaron Ramsey in one of the biggest transfer deadline-day deals in Scottish football in recent years.

Reports of Rangers’ interest began emerging on Monday morning and respected Italian journalists now state the out-of-favour Juventus midfielder has tied up a move to Ibrox.

Aaron Ramsey could be on the way to Rangers (Nick Potts/PA)

The Wales international’s contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023 but Rangers have apparently agreed a loan deal with an option to buy the 31-year-old in the summer.

Rangers are also closing in on a deal for 20-year-old Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Zukowski and could yet decide to make an improved bid for John Souttar.

1600 – Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has completed a loan move to Bournemouth.

The club had hoped to sell the centre-back permanently but it is understood they have taken an arrangement fee of £1.5million, plus an additional £250,000 if the Cherries get promoted from the Championship, because of the offer of regular game time.

Having had an earlier £7m bid turned down, Newcastle made a request for a loan with commitment to buy if they stayed up, while Leicester also wanted Phillips on short deal, but – with playing time limited at both – they were not seen as attractive propositions by the club.

Another one through the door 😏— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2022 See more

Burnley were also interested but are unlikely to make any move until James Tarkowski, whose contract expires in the summer, leaves.

1545 – Just a couple of hours after confirming Frank Lampard as their new manager, Everton are trying to finalise late deals for Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek and Tottenham’s Dele Alli.

Holland international Van De Beek’s loan move is understood to be well advanced, with talks having begun over the weekend when it became apparent Lampard was set to take over.

Alli, who has become a peripheral figure at Spurs, is a late development but it is understood it is complicated by the fact Everton have to complete a permanent deal.

They have no spare loans available as Van De Beek will join fellow Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, an arrival from Aston Villa while Rafael Benitez was still manager, in signing up for a temporary spell at Goodison Park.

Donny Van De Beek could be on his way to Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

1540 – Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has completed a loan move to Lyon for the remainder of the season.

Lyon confirmed they have paid a fee of 1.42million euros to finalise the deal, which includes an option to make the move permanent.

Ndombele is Tottenham’s club-record signing but has struggled to make a lasting impact in north London.

1525 – Motherwell have rejected a bid from Dundee for defender Ricki Lamie, who signed a pre-contract deal with the Taysiders late last week.

“There has been a bid that’s come in but it’s not an offer that we would accept for Ricki Lamie,” Well assistant manager Chris Lucketti said.

“It’s nowhere near our valuation so that’s in Dundee’s court now as to whether they come back. If they don’t come back, Ricki Lamie will be here and we will be pleased if Ricki Lamie is here until the end of the season.”

Motherwell are yet to receive an acceptable offer for Ricki Lamie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

1520 – There has been fresh activity surrounding St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, whose contract expires in the summer.

Saints boss Jim Goodwin said: “This afternoon there are conversations ongoing between our club and a couple of other clubs, but as with anything there is a cost involved and it is up to the buyers to meet the valuation that we put on the player.

“I am not trying to force Jamie out the door, I am quite happy if he is still here when the window closes.”

1500 – Hibernian are working to bring in a replacement for Martin Boyle but manager Shaun Maloney played down the chances of signing Rangers winger Brandon Barker.

“No, that’s not close,” he said. “That’s not something we can really speak about at the moment.

Hibs boss Maloney played down the chances of signing Rangers winger Brandon Barker (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’re busy working to see if we can get one in. If that happens, then great. If not, I’m happy with the squad I have.”

1442 – In his first interview with the club, new striker Wout Weghorst is confident he can make a difference to Burnley’s season after joining from Wolfsburg.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, for a reported £12million fee, and having made it his ambition to play in the Premier League, he is determined to have an impact.

“I have always wanted to play in the Premier League, to be a number nine and to be a striker,” he told the club website ahead of joining his new team-mates for training.

“This is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get started this week. It is always difficult to describe yourself but first and foremost I am a hardworking footballer, and I will give 100 per cent every single time I play.

⚽ Wout's story so far, looking forward to the next chapter Clarets? #WelcomeWout | #UTC— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2022 See more

“I will do everything to help the team be successful. I am a striker with a strong mentality, I score goals and that is my biggest quality. I am good in the penalty box and I can link up play.

“There is so much positive energy, and we are confident going into the second half of the season. I think this move is a nice fit and we will have a nice future together.”

1435 – Everton made their biggest deal of the transfer window with the appointment of new manager Frank Lampard an hour ago.

1412 – Manchester City have completed the signing of exciting River Plate prospect Julian Alvarez for just over £14million.

The highly-rated 22-year-old Argentina forward has joined from the Buenos Aires giants on a five-and-a-half year deal.

Alvarez has moved for 17million euros but will remain with River “on loan at least until July 2022”.

Alvarez has already won six senior caps for Argentina and City director of football Txiki Begiristain is excited by the new signing’s potential.

“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” he said

🤝 Acuerdo con el @mancity de Inglaterra para la venta de Julián Álvarez.— River Plate (@RiverPlate) January 31, 2022 See more

“He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.

“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

1405 – There was confusion around the future of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after footage emerged of his arrival in Barcelona.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

But the PA news agency understands there is no agreement in place between the Catalan giants and Arsenal, despite Aubameyang’s movements.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December (Nick Potts/PA)

1400 – Manchester City have announced the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the forward returning to River on loan until the summer.

We are delighted to confirm that we have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2022 See more

1330 – Everton made their biggest signing of the month as they announced Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-half-year contract.

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7— Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022 See more

1308 – Flashback to nine years ago when David Beckham signed a five-month deal with Paris St Germain.

🔵🔴 David Beckham poses with the No32 shirt after joining Paris #OTD in 2013 🙌#UCLpic.twitter.com/AbMK2INXZ1— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 31, 2022 See more

1230 – Preston have signed centre-back Bambo Diaby until the end of the season after a successful trial.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Barnsley, has returned from a two-year ban after being found guilty of unintentionally breaching Football Association anti-doping regulations in November 2019.

“I’m very excited to sign with Preston because it’s been a long time,” Diaby, who has an opportunity to earn a longer contract, told pnefc.net.

“It’s been the thing I’ve been waiting for. Every day I’ve been training very hard to get to this day.”

✍️ Preston North End are delighted to confirm Bambo Diaby has signed a contract with the club until the end of the season.— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 31, 2022 See more

1220 – Tottenham sent former midfielder Eriksen their best wishes as he sealed the deal with Brentford.

It's good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8 💙 pic.twitter.com/HVZEYqa0ZZ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022 See more

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been pictured in Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

1200 – There are 11 hours left until the window closes. Newcastle are likely to continue to be busy, with moves in the pipeline for Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been pictured in Barcelona as he nears a move to the Nou Camp, while Dele Alli’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain as clubs circle for a loan deal.

Aaron Ramsey could swap Juventus for Rangers (Nick Potts/PA)

1122 – Rangers could sign Aaron Ramsey in a sensational transfer-deadline swoop, according to reports in Italy.

Reports claim Juventus are prepared to accept Rangers’ offer for the out-of-favour Wales international, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023.

The likes of Wolves, Burnley and Newcastle have also been credited with interest in the 31-year-old former Arsenal midfielder.

Rangers could be busy with reports claiming the Scottish champions are close to a deal for 20-year-old Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Zukowski.

1113 – What has been done to protect Christian Eriksen’s heart?

PA graphic

Earlier we brought you the news that Eriksen is back in football having signed for Brentford seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Four days after Eriksen collapsed it was announced that he would be fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

According to the British Heart Foundation an ICD, which is the size of a small match box, is placed under the skin, usually below the collar bone, to monitor a person’s heart rate.

Thin wires connect the ICD to the heart, allowing it to monitor the muscle’s rhythm and send electrical currents if it reaches a life-threatening speed of beats.

If this does not work, the ICD will deliver “shock therapy” to restore the heart back to a normal rhythm.

I’m delighted to welcome Wout to @BurnleyOfficial, a great talent with a fantastic goal-scoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to seeing him join up with Sean and the team. #UTC#WelcomeWouthttps://t.co/4Q2AhsT0Q7— Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) January 31, 2022 See more

1107 – Burnley have completed the signing of Weghorst for a reported £12m fee.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and is set to train with his new team-mates on Monday.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

Weghorst, capped 12 times by Holland, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

1100 – DONE DEAL Burnley have signed Holland international striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half year deal.

1058 – Hearts have still not received a second bid from Rangers for Scotland defender John Souttar and manager Robbie Neilson hopes it stays that way.

Talking to Sky Sports News on Monday morning, Neilson said: “Nothing at all so far and hopefully we will keep John, he’s been a top player for us and one of our key players so unless anything changes today then I expect him to be ready for the game tomorrow night.”

Neilson, whose side face Hibernian on Tuesday, added: “If there was an offer coming in you would like it to be as soon as possible, if it’s later on then we will just need to decide what it is and whether it suits us or not.”

John Souttar (left) is wanted by Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

1043 – Liverpool’s chances of completing a deal for Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho appear to be receding.

The club had hoped a loan-back offer on top of a £5million bid for a player out of contract in the summer would be enough to secure the services of the 19-year-old, who is interesting a host of top sides.

However, the Sky Bet Championship leaders are keen to hang on to the forward to help their promotion push, even if that means missing out on a substantial fee now.

Should they do that it would make it more difficult for Liverpool to sign him as a free agent as the PA news agency understands the Reds would be reluctant to go to a transfer tribunal as Fulham would be entitled to recompense – for a fee set by the Professional Football Compensation Committee – for a player under the age of 24.

The expiry of Carvalho’s contract would most likely open the door to a move abroad as continental clubs would pay only a nominal fee for such an exciting talent.

Matt Targett is off to Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

1041 – Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett is set to join Newcastle on loan, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old has lost his place in Steven Gerrard’s side after the £25million arrival of France international Lucas Digne from Everton earlier this month.

Villa, however, will not be looking for a back-up should Targett complete his move with no further signings expected before the window closes, having already brought in Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

1035 – Christian Eriksen has spoken after his move to Brentford.

1025 – The January transfer window is often said to be a tough one in which to do major business for the big clubs. This time last year, Liverpool’s search for defensive options to cure their injury crisis was the major story, while a number of loan deals went through before the deadline. Here’s a look back at who moved 12 months ago.

Ben Davies (left) joined Liverpool from Preston (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Joe Willock made a big impression after joining Newcastle on loan from Arsenal, making the move permanent in the summer (Matthew Childs/PA)

Takumi Minamino moved to Southampton on loan from Liverpool (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

0955 – United spent £35.7million to sign the much sought-after Dutch international Van De Beek from Ajax in 2020, after his starring appearances in the Champions League with Ajax. He has barely featured for the Red Devils, with first Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick not trusting him with a regular role in their midfield. Here’s a look at his Premier League stats.

Appearances - 27

Starts - 4

Goals - 2

Assists - 1

0935 – Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who was linked with a Premier League switch, is closing in on his move to Juventus. The Turin giants have shared pictures of the 25-year-old arriving for his medical.

A photo posted by on

0905 – France international winger Ousmane Dembele could be a player to watch on deadline day. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer and the club, who paid £135million to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, are keen to move him on this month. Dembele has reportedly agreed terms with Paris St Germain, but a host of Premier League clubs are credited with an interest.

Frank Lampard is expected to be confirmed as Everton manager (Andy Rain/PA)

0840 – Van De Beek may not be Everton’s only new arrival, with Frank Lampard expected to be confirmed as manager in the coming days. Lampard emerged as frontrunner to replace Rafael Benitez last week and the former Derby and Chelsea boss is set to take over at Goodison Park.

0810 – Christian Eriksen is back in the Premier League having agreed a deal with Brentford until the end of the season, the Bees have announced.

The 29-year-old, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder had been training with former club Ajax but has now agreed terms with Brentford having completed his medical assessments.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.”

It's Official, @ChrisEriksen8 is a Bee— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022 See more

0800 – DONE DEAL – Brentford have announced the signing of Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the season

0745 – Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford all month and it is among the biggest switches likely to happen on deadline day. Crystal Palace were thought to be frontrunners for most of January, but Everton have emerged as the favourites to take the Dutch international. The 24-year-old has failed to nail down a place in the side at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax in 2020.

The moment you’ve been waiting for…— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022 See more

Luis Diaz - Porto to Liverpool - £37.5million

Bruno Guimaraes - Lyon to Newcastle - £35million

Lucas Digne - Everton to Aston Villa - £25million

Chris Wood - Burnley to Newcastle - £25million

Kieran Tripper - Atletico Madrid to Newcastle - £12million

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta (Catherine Ivill/PA)

0705 – 153 days on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford and Daniel James’ switch to Leeds, who are set to be the big movers today? Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta and is likely to leave on loan, while Tottenham are close to completing the double swoop of Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Deadline Day in August (Martin Rickett/PA)

0700 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the January window, which will close at 11pm this evening.