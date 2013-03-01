Defender Vlaar back in training for Aston Villa
By app
Aston Villa's Dutch defender Ron Vlaar is back in training and could be fit for Monday's Premier League clash with second-placed Manchester City.
Vlaar missed last weekend's defeat against Arsenal, which sent Villa back into the bottom three of the table, with a calf injury.
"Ron is doing OK at the minute and I need to monitor him and how he is going to be," Villa manager Paul Lambert said on the club's website on Friday.
"We've still got a few days to see how he progresses. We will have to wait and see.
"He would be a big miss because I think he has been playing really well of late."
Striker Darren Bent is still struggling with a foot injury and will miss the match but goalkeeper Shay Given has recovered from a groin strain and should be in the squad to face his former team.
