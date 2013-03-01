Defender Vlaar back in training for Aston Villa

Vlaar missed last weekend's defeat against Arsenal, which sent Villa back into the bottom three of the table, with a calf injury.

"Ron is doing OK at the minute and I need to monitor him and how he is going to be," Villa manager Paul Lambert said on the club's website on Friday.

"We've still got a few days to see how he progresses. We will have to wait and see.

"He would be a big miss because I think he has been playing really well of late."

Striker Darren Bent is still struggling with a foot injury and will miss the match but goalkeeper Shay Given has recovered from a groin strain and should be in the squad to face his former team.