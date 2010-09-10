Defoe ruled out for three months
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur suffered a major blow on Friday after striker Jermain Defoe's recovery from an ankle injury was extended from six weeks to three months following surgery.
Spurs had expected the 27-year-old to be out for around six weeks after he picked up the injury in England's 3-1 Euro 2012 qualifying win over Switzerland on Tuesday but has now had to undergo surgery.
GEAR:Pre-order the NEW England home kit and receive an exclusive 10% discount
"Following a review by an ankle specialist, Jermain Defoe underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle yesterday evening (Thursday)," the Premier League club said in a statement on their website.
"(Defoe)... has been ruled out of action for around three months."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.