Del Piero scores as Juventus streak continues

Del Piero stroked a delightful 20-metre shot into the roof of Roma's goal after half-an-hour following Emanuele Giaccherini's opener on six minutes, when an over-hit pass found the striker in plenty of space and he kept his cool to score.

Roma's job was made tougher when Erik Lamela was sent off with just over 20 minutes remaining before Simon Kjaer's own goal late on, meaning nine-times winners Juventus will play either AC Milan or Lazio in the last four.

Veteran striker Del Piero is the first man to have scored in the Serie A leaders' last three stadiums.

The Bianconeri inaugurated the Juventus Stadium in September having previously been at the Olimpico and the unpopular Stadio delle Alpi.