Dembele arrested for drink-driving

"He showed a forged driving licence to the patrol and there'll be an investigation on this case," police commissar Valeri Yordanov told Reuters.

The 24-year-old Dembele, who has 26 goals in 24 matches in all competitions this season and tops the league scoring charts with 16, was more than three times over the legal limit.

He was arrested in the early hours of the morning and kept in custody before being released later on Friday.

"He hasn't been charged yet but I expect some action to be taken against him," Dembele's lawyer Konstantin Simeonov told reporters.

"We'll not punish him (Dembele) as it was his first offence," Levski sporting director Georgi Ivanov said, "but if such a thing happens again he'll be released from the club."

Dembele, who was born in a Paris suburb and has represented France at junior level, got his first call-up to the Mali squad for a friendly against Congo on November 17 but pulled out injured.

Nicknamed the "goal machine" by Bulgarian media, he joined Levski from Lokomotiv Plovdiv in June. Levski are second in the Bulgarian championship five points behind Litex Lovech.