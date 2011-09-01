Demel leaves Hamburg for West Ham

In a deal finalised minutes before the European summer transfer window closed on Wednesday, the French-born Demel joins relegated West Ham after spending the last 10 years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg.

The 30-year-old, who had a brief unsuccessful spell at Arsenal in 2000, can play in any position at the back but was not part of Hamburg coach Michael Oenning's plans for this season and had been training with the reserves.