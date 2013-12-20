Dempsey has medical ahead of Fulham return

Dempsey spent five years at Fulham between 2007 and 2012 before joining Tottenham, moving to Seattle in August.

Fulham head coach Rene Meulensteen stated on Friday that the United States captain is set to join after completing medical checks.

"(Muelensteen) confirms Clint Dempsey has undergone a medical at the club with a view to returning to Fulham," the club stated via their official Twitter account.

"Dempsey would return for January and February if a loan deal is completed."

The 30-year-old has scored 50 Premier League goals for Fulham, more than any other player.