Dempsey wins USA player of the year prize

Dempsey, a regular starter in Jurgen Klinsmann's U.S national team, scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Fulham last season and then moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the close season.

The Texan, who scored five goals in this year's CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup, previously won the award in 2007 and 2011.

Under-17 team midfielder Rubio Rubin won the Young Male Athlete of the Year award.