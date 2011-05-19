Den Haag and Heracles win play-off openers

Lex Immers netted a rebound after three minutes and set up Frantisek Kubik to double the lead before Dmitri Bulykin added a third midway through the first half.

Morten Skoubo pulled one back for Roda but four minutes before the interval Charlton Vicento restored the three-goal lead. An action-packed first half ended with Bulykin shown a straight red card.

Rihairo Meulens gave Roda a lifeline for the second leg with a goal 12 minutes from time.

In the other play-off first leg Heracles Almelo beat 10-man Groningen 3-2 with Samuel Armenteros scoring twice.