Den Haag and Heracles win play-off openers
By app
ROTTERDAM - ADO Den Haag are favourites to grab a Europa League berth after beating Roda JC Kerkrade 4-2 in the first leg of their Dutch play-off semi-final on Thursday.
Lex Immers netted a rebound after three minutes and set up Frantisek Kubik to double the lead before Dmitri Bulykin added a third midway through the first half.
Morten Skoubo pulled one back for Roda but four minutes before the interval Charlton Vicento restored the three-goal lead. An action-packed first half ended with Bulykin shown a straight red card.
Rihairo Meulens gave Roda a lifeline for the second leg with a goal 12 minutes from time.
In the other play-off first leg Heracles Almelo beat 10-man Groningen 3-2 with Samuel Armenteros scoring twice.
