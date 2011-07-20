Denilson seals loan deal with Sao Paulo

Manager Arsene Wenger said at the weekend that the 23-year-old would be returning to Brazil for the 2011/12 season, and the club confirmed his destination on their website.

GEAR:Save 10% on Arsenal's new home and away shirts. Free delivery on orders over £50

Denilson, who made his first-team debut for Arsenal in October 2006 in a League Cup match against West Bromwich Albion, made 153 appearances for the London side and scored 10 goals.

After establishing himself as a regular in the 2008-09 season, he struggled for a regular start last season.

Denilson, who is from Sao Paulo, played 13 times for the Brazilian club in 2005-06 before his move to London in a 3.4 million pounds transfer.