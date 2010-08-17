Denis joins Udinese from Napoli

The 29-year old scored 13 goals in 63 appearances for Napoli after joining in 2008 from Argentine side Indipendiente, where he netted 37 times in 70 appearances and won a league title in 2007.

The stocky striker earned the nickname "armoured vehicle" during his time at Napoli and is expected to add bite upfront at Udinese, who narrowly avoided relegation from Italy's top flight last season.

Denis also made five international appearances but was left out of Argentina's World Cup squad.

