Denmark win away at Slovakia
By app
BRATISLAVA, March 29 (Reuters) - Michael Krohn-Delhi's second-half strike earned Denmark a 2-1 win over Slovakia in a friendly international in the western Slovak town of Trnava on Tuesday.
An own-goal from Kornel Salata put Denmark ahead in the third minute, with Filip Holosko supplying the equaliser just after the half-hour mark when he found a gap in defence to convert from the left.
Denmark sneaked a win when Krohn-Delhi struck from close range, with Slovakia, who lead Euro 2012 qualifying Group B, left to rue numerous missed chances.
Denmark are third in Group H after letting slip a narrow lead over Norway on Saturday and having to settle for a 1-1 draw, sparking criticism of coach Morten Olsen.
