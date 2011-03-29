Denmark win away at Slovakia

An own-goal from Kornel Salata put Denmark ahead in the third minute, with Filip Holosko supplying the equaliser just after the half-hour mark when he found a gap in defence to convert from the left.

Denmark sneaked a win when Krohn-Delhi struck from close range, with Slovakia, who lead Euro 2012 qualifying Group B, left to rue numerous missed chances.

Denmark are third in Group H after letting slip a narrow lead over Norway on Saturday and having to settle for a 1-1 draw, sparking criticism of coach Morten Olsen.