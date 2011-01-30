Deportivo sign Sand and Xisco
MADRID - Deportivo La Coruna have agreed to sign Argentine striker Jose Sand and Spanish forward Xisco, the La Liga club said on their website on Sunday.
Sand moves from Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates while Xisco returns to Depor, the club he left for Newcastle United in 2008. The two will take medicals on Monday, the club said.
Depor are 14th in the standings with 18 goals from 21 matches and are the second lowest scorers in the league.
