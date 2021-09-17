Derby poised to go into administration

Derby’s directors “had no choice but to make the tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Rams said the move was due to “a number of developments”, including a failure to identify new owners and the continuing impact of Covid-19 on revenue streams.

In a statement the club said: “Last week, it became clear that the process which has been underway to identify a purchaser for the club likely would not be productive over the near term, despite the number of negotiations with credible parties.

“Because the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the revenues and profits of all of its businesses, the club has been unable to service its day-to-day financial obligations. The directors had no choice but to make the tough decision to take this action and protect the Club.”

The club's board of directors has issued a statement this evening.#DCFC— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 17, 2021 See more

Derby are set to face a mandatory points deduction as a result of the move. The club are already facing separate points penalties for prior breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.