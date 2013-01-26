Destro out for two months with knee injury

"Mattia Destro underwent surgery on his left knee at Villa Margherita today," the Serie A club said on their website.

"The operation... lasted 20 minutes and was a complete success. The recovery period is expected to be approximately eight weeks."

The 22-year-old Destro, who has scored four goals in 16 appearance this season, hurt his knee and his right ankle during the 2-1 defeat of Inter in the first leg of an Italian Cup semi-final on Wednesday.