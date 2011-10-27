Deventer defeat Feyenoord in Dutch Cup
By app
Second division Go Ahead Eagles Deventer registered a stunning 2-1 home win over top- flight Feyenoord in the Dutch Cup third round on Thursday.
Joey Suk put the home side ahead after seven minutes with a long-range strike before Marnix Kolder doubled the lead from the penalty spot just before the hour. Ron Vlaar (pictured) pulled one back for Feyenoord a minute from time.
It was Feyenoord's first cup defeat by a second division team since 1977.
League leaders AZ Alkmaar needed extra-time to overcome second division Dordrecht when Adam Maher struck to seal a 3-2 win.
Pontus Wernbloom and Ragnar Klavan gave Alkmaar a comfortable lead but Shayron Curiel and Santy Hulst scored within three minutes to take the match into extra time.
Ajax Amsterdam beat Roda JC Kerkrade 4-2 on Wednesday when Twente Enschede and PSV Eindhoven eliminated amateur sides Genemuiden and Lisse respectively.
