DFB to decide on St Pauli game

Visitors Schalke were leading 2-0 against St Pauli, who had two players sent off, when the linesman was hit on the back of the head with a full cup of beer before falling to the ground two minutes from time.

The referee halted the game a minute later, ordering both teams off the pitch.

"The DFB will start its investigation early in the week and then announce its verdict," Schalke, who face holders Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals next week, said in a statement.

Schalke, in 10th place with 33 points, are likely to be awarded three points with relegation-threatened St Pauli almost certain to face a fine or further sanctions.