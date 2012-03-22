Di Matteo denies Torres and Drogba problems

The Italian persisted with Torres in attack against Manchester City following his impressive performance against Leicester City, where the Spaniard bagged a brace in the 5-2 win over the Foxes.

Di Matteo replaced the former Liverpool striker midway through the second half for the Ivorian, with the Spain international appearing to exchange words with Di Matteo when he was substituted.

But the former Chelsea midfielder has defended his decision to start Torres, and is adamant that there are no issues with either the club's record signing or Drogba.

"I just thought to start the game, the dynamic of the team, it was going to be the right decision, he had a very good performance on Sunday," said Di Matteo.

"There is no problem with Didier. And no player is happy about being substituted, but there is absolutely no problem with Fernando.

"I communicate with all my players, there is no problem."