Diaby: I wear a Spurs shirt around the house

The 25-year-old signed for the Gunners from Auxerre in 2006, and has since played in over 100 matches for Arsene Wenger's side.

Yet he still has no worries about wearing the jersey of their bitter rivals, although only at home and not in public view. "It's more difficult to wear in the street. There you are not safe," Diaby is reported to have said of the garment in The Sun.

The shirt was given to him by Spurs defender Younes Kaboul, who left Auxerre for North London a year after Diaby, and the Gunners midfielder says he is keen on once again teaming up with Kaboul later in his career; "It would be good to play for the same club [as Kaboul] one day."

Kaboul scored the winning goal in Tottenham's thrilling 3-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium in November.