Diego close to deal with Wolfsburg

BERLIN - Brazilian midfielder Diego is close to signing with 2009 Bundesliga champions VfL Wolfsburg after undergoing a medical check late on Wednesday.

Diego, who joined Juventus last year after three seasons at Werder Bremen, had been a target for coach Steve McClaren's team for months after the playmaker failed to establish himself in Serie A.

Wolfsburg refused to comment on the possible transfer of the 25-year-old after Diego was seen visiting Wolfsburg team doctors late on Wednesday. The player also made no comment.

