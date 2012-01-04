Dijon seal deal for Ivory Coast keeper Yeboah
By app
Dijon have signed Ivory Coast international keeper Daniel Yeboah on a two-and-a-half-year deal from ASEC Mimosas Abidjan, the Ligue 1 side said on their website on Wednesday.
Yeboah, who has won four caps for the Elephants, is expected to be included in the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea from January 21-February 12.
