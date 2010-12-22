Dinamo Kiev rehire coach Semin

Semin replaces former Ukraine, Dynamo and Arsenal defender Oleg Luzhny, who was named the club's caretaker coach in October following the resignation of Valery Gazzayev.

In his first spell with the club between 2008/09, Semin guided Dynamo to their 13th league title but lost to their arch-rivals Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Cup semi-finals.

"We have agreed all the details of my work here," Semin, who was sacked by Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow last month after a disappointing season, told local media.

"Signing a contract is a pure formality," added the 63-year-old, who will be officially unveiled as Dynamo coach on Friday.

At the midway point of the season Dynamo lie in second, twelve points behind leaders and champions Shakhtar.