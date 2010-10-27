Dinamo order foreign players to learn Croatian

Dinamo have 12 foreigners in the squad - from Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Cameroon, Chile, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Montenegro.

"We're now a club with a considerable number of foreign players and, following the example of major European clubs, we have decided to introduce obligatory Croatian lessons in any future contracts with the players," Dinamo spokeswoman Morana Durcevic said.

Durcevic said it had yet to be decided how long the lessons will take and whether there would be any sanctions if the players failed to meet their obligation.

Dinamo top the Croatian league with 29 points after 12 matches, four points clear of second-placed rivals Hajduk Split.