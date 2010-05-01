Dinamo win fifth successive Croatian title

The result gave Dinamo an unassailable seven-point lead over the season's surprise package Cibalia Vinkovci, who were 2-0 winners at second-bottom Medjimurje Cakovec.

The drab Croatian derby produced few fireworks on the pitch but plenty on the terraces, where the home fans clashed with riot police at halftime.

The violence broke out after Dinamo supporters hurled flares on to the pitch, forcing police to move in and expel dozens of fans from the stadium's north tier.

"We didn't play for a draw, we wanted to celebrate the title with a win against our arch rivals but the most important thing is that we are the champions again," Dinamo coach Krunoslav Jurcic told Croatian television.

"It was a difficult second half of the season because we have been plagued by injuries and we are delighted to have sealed the title with two games left," he said.