Djoum’s Hearts exit confirmed as midfielder moves to Saudi Arabia
Hearts’ hopes of retaining Arnaud Djoum are finally over after the midfielder joined Saudi Arabian club Al Raed.
Al Raed announced the signing of the 30-year-old Cameroon international on their Twitter account.
The former Lech Poznan player scored 16 goals in more than 125 appearances during almost four seasons at Tynecastle and resisted the club’s attempts to extend his contract.
