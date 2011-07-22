Djourou insists Arsenal are focused

Gael Clichy has already left the Londoners for Manchester City, while both captain Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri are being widely touted to make big-money moves elsewhere during the summer.

Additionally, with speculation rife about manager Arsene Wenger looking to bring another central defender to the club, Djourou himself could be forgiven for feeling unsettled.

However, the Swiss insists that he and his team-mates are 100 percent focused as the new season approaches.

“For us players, it is just about focusing on the team and being ready for the season,” he told Arsenal.com.

“We know that every summer, you are going to have a big story about players leaving and coming in.

“Of course we do not want our best players to leave but if they have to go, they will go and I am sure the manager will replace who will go.

“For us players, it is more about concentrating on ourselves and the team.”

Djourou was signed by Wenger from Étoile Carouge in 2002 as a youth player, and has since established himself in the Arsenal squad, making 68 league appearances in the process.

By Elliott Binks