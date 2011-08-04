Domenech agrees compensation with FFF

Domenech was sacked after the French team's shambolic group - stage exit at last year's World Cup where striker Nicolas Anelka was sent home for offending the coach and the players went on strike.

"The Domenech issue is closed," the recently elected Le Graet said on the federation website.

Le Graet, who personally met Domenech last month when he was asking for 2.9 million euros at a tribunal, said the former coach would receive 575,000 euros in severance pay after 17 years at the federation and 400,000 euros in damages for his dismissal for serious misconduct.