Domenech compensation demands 'indecent'

A France team in disarray went out at the group stage of last year's World Cup in South Africa after players went on strike in support of team-mate Nicolas Anelka, with the forward having been sent home for verbally abusing the coach.

"He (Domenech) is relying on the law but, honestly, these are indecent sums which could be used in the fight against doping," Jouanno told reporters at an anti-doping conference.

A conciliation hearing between Domenech and the French Football Federation (FFF) is scheduled for Thursday.

Jouanno also said she hoped the Court of Arbitration for Sport would decide before July's Tour de France on the International Cycling Union and World Anti-Doping Agency appeal against Alberto Contador being cleared of doping by the Spanish cycling federation.

"If CAS has not decided (before the start of the Tour), he may legally participate and it will penalise the Tour de France because suspicion will remain," she said.