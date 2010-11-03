Domenech to seek compensation

Domenech was fired for professional misconduct following the World Cup fiasco in which France were knocked out in the first round after the players went on strike in support of striker Nicolas Anelka who insulted the coach.

Domenech's case will he heard by an industrial tribunal, a jurisdiction that settles disputes between employees and their employers in France.

"My client has no acrimony, no resentment, no hatred. He just wants his rights to be respected," Jean-Yves Conesson told French radio Europe 1.