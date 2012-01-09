Donadoni takes charge of Parma

Donadoni will be unveiled as Parma coach at a press conference on Tuesday and is charged with keeping the club in the top flight after a disappointing season that has resulted in just five wins.

Former AC Milan midfielder Donadoni was in charge of Italy from 2006 to 2008 and then had spells in charge of Napoli and Cagliari.

Parma suffered a 5-0 defeat at Inter Milan on Saturday and Donadoni's first league match in charge will be against Siena on Sunday.