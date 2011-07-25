Doncaster look to secure Mason loan

Mason spent last season on loan at the Keepmoat Stadium, playing 15 matches as Rovers finished 21st in the Championship, avoiding relegation to League One.

And Doncaster manager Sean O'Driscoll has expressed a desire to take the 20-year-old back for the first half of the coming campaign, now that the attacking midfielder is back from a pre-season trip to Portugal.

"Ryan is back from Portugal but has a slight thigh strain," O'Driscoll told Rovers' official website.

"We are keeping in touch with Spurs and would like, if he is fit to play, for him to feature in the Grimsby game or if not, get him up for training next week.

"Whether this will come to fruition we don't know but that's the plan. He's got a year left on his Spurs contract so we'd probably look at getting him up to the January transfer window."

Mason is yet to make his Premier League bow for Spurs but is highly regarded at the club and featured in a UEFA Cup tie away to NEC Nijmegan in November 2008.