Donovan out of USA friendlies
By app
United States forward Landon Donovan will miss the upcoming friendly internationals against Honduras and Ecuador with a thigh injury, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Monday.
Donovan is the United States' all-time top scorer with 46 goals but has struggled in national team colours this year.
Coach Jurgen Klinsmann has called up Edson Buddle, who plays in the German second division with Ingolstadt.
The Americans take on Honduras in Miami on October 8 and then Ecuador in New Jersey three days later.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.