Dortmund rest five ahead of Der Klassiker

Thomas Tuchel will rest five of his key players for Borussia Dortmund's trip to PAOK Saloniki in the Europa League ahead this weekend's trip to Bayern Munich.

With a key Bundesliga trip to the Allianz Arena on the horizon, Tuchel has opted to leave the likes of Mats Hummels, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ilkay Gundogan out of Thursday's game in Greece.

"We need to make sure the players are not overexerted," Tuchel told the club's official website ahead of the trip.

Sokratis Papastathopoulosand Shinji Kagawa are also on the list of those not travelling.