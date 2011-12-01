Dortmund seal deal for starlet Bittencourt

Bittencourt, who has played for Germany at Under-17 to Under-19 level and also holds Brazilian citizenship, is considered among the country's brightest prospects. He will move on July 1.

"We are delighted to have brought another major talent to Dortmund," Borussia sports director Michael Zorc told a news conference after the player, who had sparked interest from several Bundesliga clubs, signed the deal.

Dortmund became the Bundesliga's youngest championship-winning team last season with an average age of just over 24 years.