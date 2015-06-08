Dortmund sign 1860 teenager Weigl

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of highly rated teenage midfielder Julian Weigl from Bundesliga 2 side 1860 Munich for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, who had been linked with Juventus and Tottenham, arrives at Signal Iduna Park on a four-year contract.

Germany Under-20 international Weigl is the second Dortmund signing in a new era under Thomas Tuchel, with Gonzalo Castro also arriving from Bayer Leverkusen.

Weigl is currently representing his country in the U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.