Dortmund unhappy with Lewandowski ban

"We believe this penalty is excessive and we want a hearing," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's website on Tuesday.

Pole Lewandowski, joint top scorer in the league with 14 goals, was given a straight red card in the 31st minute for a wild kick at Per Skjelbred.

Lewandowski had put the home side ahead in the 17th minute but Hamburg went on to win 4-1 to leave second-placed Dortmund, champions for the last two seasons, 15 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.