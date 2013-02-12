Dortmund unhappy with Lewandowski ban
By app
Borussia Dortmund forward Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three matches after his sending-off in Saturday's Bundesliga match against Hamburg SV.
"We believe this penalty is excessive and we want a hearing," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's website on Tuesday.
Pole Lewandowski, joint top scorer in the league with 14 goals, was given a straight red card in the 31st minute for a wild kick at Per Skjelbred.
Lewandowski had put the home side ahead in the 17th minute but Hamburg went on to win 4-1 to leave second-placed Dortmund, champions for the last two seasons, 15 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.