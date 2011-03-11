Dortmund's Barrios nursing calf complaint

Borussia Dortmund's top striker Lucas Barrios (pictured) is nursing a calf muscle injury and could miss the league leaders' game against Hoffenheim on Saturday, coach Jurgen Klopp said.

Klopp, whose team have a 12-point lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen with nine games remaining, could also be without central defender Mats Hummels who is suffering from a trapped nerve.

VfL Wolfsburg central defender Alexander Madlung has returned to the senior team after the 28-year-old was sent to the reserves for three weeks for what the club said was a lack of commitment.

"We had a good discussion and Alexander understood that he needs to bring in more to help the team," said coach Pierre Littbarski. "He asked me to take him back and I decided to give him another chance and hope that he will use it."

Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm will make his 100th consecutive start his team face Hamburg SV on Saturday, having played in every Bayern game since April 2009.

"Obviously there are days when you get tired or are a bit injured," Germany international Lahm told the club website. "But this run is good because it shows that I have stayed healthy for a long time."

Lahm, who has missed only 15 minutes in his last 99 games, being taken off in a German Cup game in 2009, said part of his healthy regime was sleeping for almost 10 hours a night.

"I sleep a lot, on average about 9-1/2 hours. It makes me feel good," he said.