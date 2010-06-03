Dos Santos agrees new Barca deal

The 20-year-old younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani dos Santos was included in Javier Aguirre's preliminary Mexico squad for the World Cup finals but failed to make the cut earlier this week.

Dos Santos plays in the Barca youth set-up but debuted with Pep Guardiola's first team last season. He will have a buy-out clause of 30 million euros, the club said.

