Dos Santos agrees new Barca deal
By app
MADRID - Barcelona have agreed a two-year contract extension with Mexican midfielder Jonathan dos Santos which ties him until 2012, the Spanish champions said on their website.
The 20-year-old younger brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani dos Santos was included in Javier Aguirre's preliminary Mexico squad for the World Cup finals but failed to make the cut earlier this week.
Dos Santos plays in the Barca youth set-up but debuted with Pep Guardiola's first team last season. He will have a buy-out clause of 30 million euros, the club said.
